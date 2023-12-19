Alera Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 277,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,639. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

