Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Invests $103.64 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,635,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 0.8% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $257.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.85. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.43 and a 12-month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.91.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

