Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $66,034,000. Netflix comprises about 0.5% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

NFLX opened at $488.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $492.04. The firm has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.