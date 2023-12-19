Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:ANSCU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 19th

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ANSCU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 19th. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSCU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

