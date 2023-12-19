Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after buying an additional 7,561,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after acquiring an additional 769,928 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

AMD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.32. 40,689,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,807,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,161.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $143.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.