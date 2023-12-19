Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.0% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,813,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,743,887. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $224.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,157.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $143.47.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
