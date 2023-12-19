Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $610.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $581.01 and a 200 day moving average of $536.26. The company has a market cap of $278.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

