Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.97-12.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-5% yr/yr to $65.4-67.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.47 billion. Accenture also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.970-12.320 EPS.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $341.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.83. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $346.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $338.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Accenture by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

