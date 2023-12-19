Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,259 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.7% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 66,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.44. The stock had a trading volume of 788,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,239. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

