25,235 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 46.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of KO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. 1,950,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,802,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $254.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.