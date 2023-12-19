218 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,435. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $437.46.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

