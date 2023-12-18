Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $953,000 in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Stock Performance
ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 64,339 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $23.87.
ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Profile
The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.
