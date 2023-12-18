WOO Network (WOO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $78.59 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $700.50 million and approximately $78.59 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,230,434,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,780,980,513 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

