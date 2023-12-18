Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Webster Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

WBS stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,773.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,778 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,175,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

