Walker Financial Services Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Walker Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,350 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,178,000 after purchasing an additional 583,243 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,963,000 after buying an additional 364,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 331,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.