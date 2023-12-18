Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.75.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $74.07 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $655,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.