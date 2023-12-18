Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 77,369 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,369 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $126,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

