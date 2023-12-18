Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.53

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.53 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 35456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. Analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,024.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,486,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,792,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,393 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,194 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,201,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,421 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

