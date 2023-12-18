Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.43

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.43 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 84687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

