Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is First Bank & Trust’s Largest Position

First Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 12.4% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $236.11. The company had a trading volume of 538,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $236.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

