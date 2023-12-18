Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is CVA Family Office LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $435.51. 1,385,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,559. The company has a market cap of $348.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $435.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.