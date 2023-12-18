Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $99,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.92. 1,073,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

