Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.82. 1,625,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,982. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

