Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Derbend Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,368,000 after acquiring an additional 147,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

