Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,019.8% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 58,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.83. 495,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,850. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

