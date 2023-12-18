Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC

McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.44. 276,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,075. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $310.08. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

