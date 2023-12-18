Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $37,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.58. 1,146,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.28. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

