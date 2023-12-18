Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.38 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 81,925 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $10,656,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

