Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an underweight rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.36.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE UHS opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $158.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.