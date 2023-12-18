UBS Group Raises Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $139.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised Westlake from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Westlake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.77.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $140.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.76 and a 200 day moving average of $124.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.28. Westlake has a 1-year low of $98.05 and a 1-year high of $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Westlake by 91.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Westlake by 37.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Westlake by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Westlake by 41.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Westlake in the third quarter worth about $398,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

