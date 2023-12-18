Trinity Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

