Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,002. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,028 shares of company stock worth $2,941,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $68.29. 85,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.