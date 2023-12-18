Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $406.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,367,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,735,344. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $406.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.55 and a 200-day moving average of $371.01.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

