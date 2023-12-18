Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Main Street Capital comprises approximately 2.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Main Street Capital worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 716,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 51,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,616. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 57.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

