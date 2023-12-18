Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Bunge Global comprises about 1.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 38.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 88,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $104.03. 119,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,385. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average is $105.39.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

