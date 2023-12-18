Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys Shares of 34,868 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 261,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,065. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

