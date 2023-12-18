Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys Shares of 25,987 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $133.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,744. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

