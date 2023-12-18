Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,821 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of UMB Financial worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.20. 55,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,018. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.77 million. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

