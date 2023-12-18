Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.48. 14,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,489. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $132.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

