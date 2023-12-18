Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.70. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $243.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.44 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

