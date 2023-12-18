Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TMO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $518.05. 475,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.81 and its 200-day moving average is $509.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

