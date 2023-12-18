The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $940,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 23,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $711,076.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,570.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $940,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,102,724 shares of company stock valued at $113,357,707 over the last 90 days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $26.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.13.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

