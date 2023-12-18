The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives $340.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $340.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $354.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.34. The company has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.