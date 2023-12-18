The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $593,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares in the company, valued at $345,465.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6,204.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $957.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.87. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

