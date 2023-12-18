The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $114.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.20.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $117.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.87. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,175,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,018,000 after buying an additional 418,891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 703.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after buying an additional 360,644 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 10,958.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,919 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade



Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

