The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $147.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning stock opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average of $132.06. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $155.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

