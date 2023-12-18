The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $64.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

