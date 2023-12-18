Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TELDF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.35.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

