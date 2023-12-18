Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $503.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $506.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,325,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $425.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.48 and a 200 day moving average of $401.25. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

