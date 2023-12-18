TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.88.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $141.62 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,174 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

